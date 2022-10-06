Senior Connect
Former highway patrol trooper sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in as the Sheriff of Columbus County.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in as the acting Sheriff of Columbus County.

Rogers started in 1994 with the department of corrections, then went to work for the Columbus County Sheriff’s office. In 2000, Rogers started working as a state trooper and just retired this past Friday.

‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension

Per the announcement, Clerk of Court Jess Hill administered the oaths of office earlier this morning. Additionally, staff of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Protective Services were sworn in under Sheriff Rogers.

The sheriff’s office reminded Columbus County residents in their announcement that “business and patrols will carry on as normal today, and in the future.”

