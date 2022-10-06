U.S. 701 bridge to experience brief closures over two week span

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used to construct the new bridge. Two girders will be hauled in the morning and two more will be hauled in the afternoon.

Traffic in both directions will be stopped by law enforcement for about two minutes to accommodate these hauls.

These closures will occur on weekdays, beginning Tuesday, stated the NCDOT’s announcement.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Department of Transportation website.

