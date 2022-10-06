Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

U.S. 701 bridge to experience brief closures over two week span

The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two...
The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used to construct the new bridge. Two girders will be hauled in the morning and two more will be hauled in the afternoon.

Traffic in both directions will be stopped by law enforcement for about two minutes to accommodate these hauls.

These closures will occur on weekdays, beginning Tuesday, stated the NCDOT’s announcement.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Department of Transportation website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Davenport
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the...
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners appoints Bill Rogers as interim sheriff
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced over $20 million in grant funding to traffic...
Local projects receive grants from Governor’s Highway Safety Program
The Town of Burgaw has announced that S McCullen St. between Wilmington and Fremont streets is...
Part of S McCullen St. in Burgaw closed for morning repairs
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting an inspection of the Heide Trask...
NCDOT to close lanes of Heide Trask Drawbridge for inspection
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17