UNCW community can receive COVID and flu shots at events throughout October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students, faculty and staff, and community members. The boosters are available without appointment and are scheduled for the following days and times on the second floor of DePaolo Hall:

Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.

Surveillance testing at the Student Health Center is no longer available for faculty and staff, though students can receive testing at the center from Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The Warwick Center will host a vaccination clinic for faculty and staff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center asks students to bring UNCW ID cards, wear short sleeves or layers if possible and be prepared to wait 15 minutes after they receive their shot.

The clinic is a partnership between the Student Health Center, Human Resources and the College of Health and Human Services’ School of Nursing.

Students can schedule an appointment for a free flu shot at the Student Health Center by calling 910-962-3280.

