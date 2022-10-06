Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNCW community can receive COVID and flu shots at events throughout October

The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students,...
The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students, faculty and staff, and community members.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students, faculty and staff, and community members. The boosters are available without appointment and are scheduled for the following days and times on the second floor of DePaolo Hall:

  • Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 17, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 21, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.

Surveillance testing at the Student Health Center is no longer available for faculty and staff, though students can receive testing at the center from Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The Warwick Center will host a vaccination clinic for faculty and staff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center asks students to bring UNCW ID cards, wear short sleeves or layers if possible and be prepared to wait 15 minutes after they receive their shot.

The clinic is a partnership between the Student Health Center, Human Resources and the College of Health and Human Services’ School of Nursing.

Students can schedule an appointment for a free flu shot at the Student Health Center by calling 910-962-3280.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the...
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
Antonio Davenport
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners appoints Bill Rogers as interim sheriff
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington!
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAS found in some animals
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is under investigation for Obstruction of Justice,...
Amid suspension and petition for removal, could Jody Greene be re-elected?
Longtime CFCC Board member Jimmy Hopkins was removed by New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia...
Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action