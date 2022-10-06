Senior Connect
Tupperware selling at Target stores nationwide: ‘More products to more consumers’

Tupperware is currently available for purchase at Target stores nationwide.
Tupperware is currently available for purchase at Target stores nationwide.(AP/Garrett Cheen/File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Tupperware is expanding its reach as consumers can now find its products at Target.

This week, Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez said the company is reinventing itself by offering its products in retail through online and in-store sales at Target stores nationwide.

“We’re reinventing the business model our company has operated with for over 75 years to bring more products to more consumers,” Fernandez said in a statement.

According to The Associated Press, Tupperware had explosive growth in the mid-20th century. It held its first Tupperware party in 1948. But sales have sputtered in recent years.

Tupperware has traditionally been sold door-to-door or through Tupperware parties, where products were purchased during demonstrations with the host receiving credit.

“We’re honoring our legacy by continuing to host timeless Tupperware parties, and we’ll offer our products in new channels. Younger customers less familiar with direct sales will now find our brand in retail,” Fernandez said.

The Tupperware CEO said the company is looking forward to developing specific products and pricing in the future for customers as the Target move is “only the beginning.”

The products are currently available at Target with a starting price of $7.99.

“For more than 75 years, we’ve been the life of the party in homes around the world. We want to continue to have a seat at dining tables and be on kitchen counters for years to come,” Fernandez said.

