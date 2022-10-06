Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Scientists discover new set of blood types

A new set of blood types have been discovered.
A new set of blood types have been discovered.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists said it is important for everyone to know their blood type in case of a life-threatening event that results in a need for a blood transfusion.

Now, they have discovered a new group of blood types that you may need to be aware of in rare occasions.

The new group is called the Er blood group.

According to a study in the journal “Blood,” there are now a total of five Er antigens in this group based on genetic variations.

The blood type can cause immune cells to attack mismatched cells, which has happened in other cases where blood types are incompatible.

The Er antigen was discovered years ago, but the study is the first to describe the different mutations of the antigen.

Experts said that while it may be rare, it could be important for physicians and nurses to pay attention to if they are having trouble diagnosing their patient.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Davenport
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the...
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners appoints Bill Rogers as interim sheriff
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that victims of Hurricane Ian in North Carolina now...
IRS to provide relief for N.C. individuals, businesses affected by Hurricane Ian
Toyota Motor Corp. said that if the hub bolts attaching the wheels to the cars became loose,...
Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
Investigators said Eric Weinberg lured women to photo shoots, and there could be more victims.
'Scrubs' producer charged with sexual assaults