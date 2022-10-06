Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7.
Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
Events and parking
Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.
- Some food vendors are on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.
- Parking: standard rates
- Metered on or off-street parking is free after 6:30 p.m., $2 per hour otherwise.
- Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are $1 per hour for up to 4 hours and a flat rate of $7 after 9 p.m.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Food vendors on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.
- Arts, crafts and commercial vendors on Front Street.
- Kids zone at the corner of Princess and Water streets.
- Antique car show on S Front Street between Market and Dock streets.
- Fireworks display from the battleship at 9 p.m.
- Parking: special rates for Riverfest
- On-street parking is free if you can find a space.
- RiverPlace parking deck is $2 per hour for up to 3 hours and $8 for 3 to 8 hours of parking.
- Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are a $10 flat fee upon entry between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Surface parking lots are a $12 flat fee.
- Convention center parking deck is $15 flat upon entry from 5 to 8 p.m. due to a concert.
Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Food vendors on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.
- Arts, crafts and commercial vendors on Front Street.
- Kids zone at the corner of Princess and Water streets.
- Classic car show on S Front Street between Market and Dock streets.
- Parking: special rates until 5 p.m.
- Metered and unmetered on-street parking is free if you can find a space.
- RiverPlace parking deck is $2 per hour for up to 3 hours and $8 for 3 to 8 hours of parking.
- Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are a $10 flat fee upon entry between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Surface parking lots are a $12 flat fee.
Pets aren’t allowed downtown during the festival, and the city reminds people to stay hydrated during the event. Weapons are not allowed downtown either.
Traffic changes
- N and S Front Street between Orange and Chestnut streets to close at noon Friday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.
- Princess Street between N 2nd and N Water streets to close at 6 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.
- N Water Street between Chestnut and Princess streets to close at 6 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.
