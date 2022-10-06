Senior Connect
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington!
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7.

Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.

Events and parking

Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.

  • Some food vendors are on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.
  • Parking: standard rates
    • Metered on or off-street parking is free after 6:30 p.m., $2 per hour otherwise.
    • Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are $1 per hour for up to 4 hours and a flat rate of $7 after 9 p.m.
Guide: Where to park in downtown Wilmington

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Food vendors on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.
  • Arts, crafts and commercial vendors on Front Street.
  • Kids zone at the corner of Princess and Water streets.
  • Antique car show on S Front Street between Market and Dock streets.
  • Fireworks display from the battleship at 9 p.m.
  • Parking: special rates for Riverfest
    • On-street parking is free if you can find a space.
    • RiverPlace parking deck is $2 per hour for up to 3 hours and $8 for 3 to 8 hours of parking.
    • Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are a $10 flat fee upon entry between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
    • Surface parking lots are a $12 flat fee.
    • Convention center parking deck is $15 flat upon entry from 5 to 8 p.m. due to a concert.

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Food vendors on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.
  • Arts, crafts and commercial vendors on Front Street.
  • Kids zone at the corner of Princess and Water streets.
  • Classic car show on S Front Street between Market and Dock streets.
  • Parking: special rates until 5 p.m.
    • Metered and unmetered on-street parking is free if you can find a space.
    • RiverPlace parking deck is $2 per hour for up to 3 hours and $8 for 3 to 8 hours of parking.
    • Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are a $10 flat fee upon entry between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
    • Surface parking lots are a $12 flat fee.

Pets aren’t allowed downtown during the festival, and the city reminds people to stay hydrated during the event. Weapons are not allowed downtown either.

Traffic changes

  • N and S Front Street between Orange and Chestnut streets to close at noon Friday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.
  • Princess Street between N 2nd and N Water streets to close at 6 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.
  • N Water Street between Chestnut and Princess streets to close at 6 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.

