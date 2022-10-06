Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7.

Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.

Events and parking

Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Some food vendors are on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.

Parking: standard rates Metered on or off-street parking is free after 6:30 p.m., $2 per hour otherwise. Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are $1 per hour for up to 4 hours and a flat rate of $7 after 9 p.m.



Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food vendors on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.

Arts, crafts and commercial vendors on Front Street.

Kids zone at the corner of Princess and Water streets.

Antique car show on S Front Street between Market and Dock streets.

Fireworks display from the battleship at 9 p.m.

Parking: special rates for Riverfest On-street parking is free if you can find a space. RiverPlace parking deck is $2 per hour for up to 3 hours and $8 for 3 to 8 hours of parking. Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are a $10 flat fee upon entry between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Surface parking lots are a $12 flat fee. Convention center parking deck is $15 flat upon entry from 5 to 8 p.m. due to a concert.



Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food vendors on N Front Street between Dock and Orange streets.

Arts, crafts and commercial vendors on Front Street.

Kids zone at the corner of Princess and Water streets.

Classic car show on S Front Street between Market and Dock streets.

Parking: special rates until 5 p.m. Metered and unmetered on-street parking is free if you can find a space. RiverPlace parking deck is $2 per hour for up to 3 hours and $8 for 3 to 8 hours of parking. Parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street are a $10 flat fee upon entry between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Surface parking lots are a $12 flat fee.



Pets aren’t allowed downtown during the festival, and the city reminds people to stay hydrated during the event. Weapons are not allowed downtown either.

Traffic changes

N and S Front Street between Orange and Chestnut streets to close at noon Friday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Princess Street between N 2nd and N Water streets to close at 6 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.

N Water Street between Chestnut and Princess streets to close at 6 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday.

