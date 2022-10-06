Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.

Officials say that the driver stayed on the scene after the crash.

The State Highway Patrol says no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

