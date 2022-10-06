Senior Connect
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.

The State Highway Patrol says no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is...
The State Highway Patrol says no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.

Officials say that the driver stayed on the scene after the crash.

The State Highway Patrol says no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

