Maides Cemetery to receive plaque for historical significance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating a historic plaque to the Maides Cemetery during a ceremony on East Wilmington Community Day, October 8, at 11 a.m.

The ceremony is part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend events from October 6 to 9, and local leaders such as New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Mayor Bill Saffo and Councilmember Kevin Spears are attending.

HWF has partnered with community advocate Kathy King since May 2021 to coordinate volunteer clean-ups of the historic African-American cemetery. The efforts have rediscovered grave markers dating back to the 19th century, replaced new headstones and documented archaeological artifacts.

“HWF is honored to dedicate a plaque for Maides Cemetery so our community may learn about the historic significance of this burial ground,” Travis Gilbert, executive director of HWF, said in a press release. “We hope this plaque will inspire curiosity about East Wilmington’s history and passion for joining the volunteer community efforts in preserving this hallowed ground.”

To learn more about Maides Cemetery, visit HWF’s website here. The rest of HWF’s 2022 Preservation Weekend events can be found here.

