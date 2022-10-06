Judge rejects senator’s request to immediately take down opponent’s campaign ad, trial forthcoming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Judge Phyllis Gorham has rejected N.C. State Senator Michael Lee’s request to have an advertisement by his political opponent immediately taken down, but the lawsuit will still proceed to trial.

Lee’s office announced the rejection in a press release that expressed his disappointment with the decision on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The lawsuit filed on Monday in the New Hanover County Superior Court requested a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against his opponent in the District 7 race, Marcia Morgan, and her campaign committee. The lawsuit says that the ad falsely claims that Lee used his position as senator to help his real estate clients and seeks damages for defamation.

“One day soon, a jury of New Hanover citizens will pass judgment on her defamatory advertisement. In the meantime, all New Hanover voters will pass judgment on Morgan’s course of behavior on November 8th,” said Le, responding to the judge’s decision.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.