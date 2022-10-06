Senior Connect
Judge rejects senator’s request to immediately take down opponent’s campaign ad, trial forthcoming

State senator Michael Lee has filed a lawsuit against his opponent in the 2022 general...
State senator Michael Lee has filed a lawsuit against his opponent in the 2022 general election, Marcia Morgan, and her campaign, over an ad Lee's law firm calls 'false and defamatory'.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Judge Phyllis Gorham has rejected N.C. State Senator Michael Lee’s request to have an advertisement by his political opponent immediately taken down, but the lawsuit will still proceed to trial.

Lee’s office announced the rejection in a press release that expressed his disappointment with the decision on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The lawsuit filed on Monday in the New Hanover County Superior Court requested a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against his opponent in the District 7 race, Marcia Morgan, and her campaign committee. The lawsuit says that the ad falsely claims that Lee used his position as senator to help his real estate clients and seeks damages for defamation.

State senator Michael Lee files lawsuit against opponent Marcia Morgan over campaign ad

“One day soon, a jury of New Hanover citizens will pass judgment on her defamatory advertisement. In the meantime, all New Hanover voters will pass judgment on Morgan’s course of behavior on November 8th,” said Le, responding to the judge’s decision.

