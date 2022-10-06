IRS to provide relief for N.C. individuals, businesses affected by Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Internal Revenue Service has announced that victims of Hurricane Ian in North Carolina now have until Feb. 15 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Individuals and households that reside or have have a business anywhere in the state qualify for this tax relief if they have been affected by Hurricane Ian, per the release.

Per the announcement, the extension will apply to:

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on Jan. 17, 2023

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023

Businesses with an original or extended due date will also receive the benefits of this extension, including calendar-year corporations whose 2021 extensions run out on Oct. 17, 2022, per the report.

According to the IRS, those who had a valid extension to file their 2021 tax return by Oct. 17 will now have until Feb. 15. However, the release stated that payments for these 2021 extensions are not eligible for this relief.

“Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Sept. 28, 2022, and before Oct. 13, 2022, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by Oct. 13, 2022,” stated the announcement from the IRS.

Per the release, those in the covered disaster area will automatically receive this relief. Affected taxpayers who do not reside in the covered disaster area are encouraged to call the IRS disaster hotline at (866) 562-5227.

For more information, please visit the IRS website.

