Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6.

Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.

“The shooter called 911 immediately following the incident and is cooperating with our detectives. The injured male victim was transported to Novant Health NHRMC with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries,” wrote the WPD in a release.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and that the investigation is ongoing.

