First Alert Forecast: warmer then cooler at home, tropics still hum with activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of an approaching cold front, your First Alert Forecast features a warmer Thursday and Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures near or even a little north of 80 each afternoon. Enjoy that with copious amounts of sunshine, light westerly breezes, and continued low humidity levels!

After the aforementioned cold front slips through the Cape Fear Region Friday night, a puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the 70s for the weekend. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry.

The tropics are buzzing but, from a Carolina perspective, nonthreateningly. Tropical Depression Twelve is falling apart in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Tropical disturbance Invest 91-L, jetting through the southern Caribbean Sea toward Central America, has high development odds over the next five days. Julia is the next storm name.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

