First Alert Forecast: warmer then cooler at home, tropics still hum with activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of an approaching cold front, your First Alert Forecast features a warmer pattern through Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures a little north of 80 for Friday afternoon. Enjoy that with copious amounts of sunshine, light westerly breezes, and continued low humidity levels!

After the aforementioned cold front slips through the Cape Fear Region Friday night, a puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the 70s for the weekend. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen will strengthen and become Tropical Storm #Julia soon. It is headed towards Central America. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/6EtOLigA6F — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) October 6, 2022

The tropics are buzzing but, from a Carolina perspective, nonthreateningly. Tropical Depression Twelve is falling apart in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is also advising on Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen in the southern Caribbean Sea; Thirteen is likely to move into Central America as a storm named Julia in the next three to five days.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

