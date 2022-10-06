Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Semi-pro football team to host ‘Pink Out’ game to raise breast cancer awareness, honor those affected

The Carolina Bengals, a semi-pro football team based in Wilmington, have announced that they will host a “Pink Out” game on Oct. 8.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Bengals, a semi-pro football team based in Wilmington, have announced that they will host a “Pink Out” game on Oct. 8 to honor those affected by breast cancer and to raise awareness about the disease.

Per the announcement, the game will be held at Legion Stadium at 2149 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re asking everyone if you would rock your pink and fill the stands,” said Katrina Brown, one of the team’s owners. “And if you have anyone who is fighting or a survivor of breast cancer, we’d like you to inbox us so that we can definitely honor them. In our program this week, we will have photographs of some of the ones that we will be honoring and remembering.”

Since its inception, the team has served to provide an outlet for young men in the community.

“A lot of times the young men, if they don’t get an opportunity to go to college, it could be finances, grades, then some of them turn more to the streets than being productive,” said Brown. “We try to give them a positive outlook and an outlet to be able to still have football because most of the time guys play football is an outlet for their mental.”

The Bengals have continually seen more community interest as well. Although the roster is currently locked, those interested in playing are encouraged to attend practices once the current season concludes.

“More and more like every week, we have more people contacting us. How can we play?” said Jermain Brown, who plays for and is the other owner of the team. “Unfortunately, right now the roster is locked for the season, but we have two or three more games left. But after the season, they can actually come to the team and come to the practices and get with the brotherhood and see how it is and learn more.”

At the moment, there are 42 players on the Bengals’ roster, with around 15 who have stayed with the team since the first season. The game on Oct. 8 will be the last home game for them this season.

In addition to football, the event will also include raffles and giveaways, per an announcement from the team.

For more information, please visit the Carolina Bengals’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the...
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
Antonio Davenport
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners appoints Bill Rogers as interim sheriff
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in...
Former highway patrol trooper sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that victims of Hurricane Ian in North Carolina now...
IRS to provide relief for N.C. individuals, businesses affected by Hurricane Ian
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in...
Former highway patrol trooper sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
Brunswick County landfill
Brunswick County Landfill holding free clean-up week for storm-related debris