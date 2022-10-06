Semi-pro football team to host ‘Pink Out’ game to raise breast cancer awareness, honor those affected

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Bengals, a semi-pro football team based in Wilmington, have announced that they will host a “Pink Out” game on Oct. 8 to honor those affected by breast cancer and to raise awareness about the disease.

Per the announcement, the game will be held at Legion Stadium at 2149 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re asking everyone if you would rock your pink and fill the stands,” said Katrina Brown, one of the team’s owners. “And if you have anyone who is fighting or a survivor of breast cancer, we’d like you to inbox us so that we can definitely honor them. In our program this week, we will have photographs of some of the ones that we will be honoring and remembering.”

Since its inception, the team has served to provide an outlet for young men in the community.

“A lot of times the young men, if they don’t get an opportunity to go to college, it could be finances, grades, then some of them turn more to the streets than being productive,” said Brown. “We try to give them a positive outlook and an outlet to be able to still have football because most of the time guys play football is an outlet for their mental.”

The Bengals have continually seen more community interest as well. Although the roster is currently locked, those interested in playing are encouraged to attend practices once the current season concludes.

“More and more like every week, we have more people contacting us. How can we play?” said Jermain Brown, who plays for and is the other owner of the team. “Unfortunately, right now the roster is locked for the season, but we have two or three more games left. But after the season, they can actually come to the team and come to the practices and get with the brotherhood and see how it is and learn more.”

At the moment, there are 42 players on the Bengals’ roster, with around 15 who have stayed with the team since the first season. The game on Oct. 8 will be the last home game for them this season.

In addition to football, the event will also include raffles and giveaways, per an announcement from the team.

For more information, please visit the Carolina Bengals’ Facebook page.

