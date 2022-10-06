Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County could face legal repercussions for County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s removal of a Cape Fear Community College Trustee. Jimmy Hopkins was notified by email in late September that he was being removed from the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees by Olson-Boseman.

Now he has hired the law firm of Rountree Losee to fight back.

On Thursday afternoon George Rountree, Stephen Coggins, Geoffery Losee, WECT and WHQR obtained a letter to County Manager Chris Coudriet and County Attorney Wanda Copley, notifying them of their position on Hopkins’ removal.

According to Olson-Boseman’s email, Hopkins removal was due to three unexcused absences. After 11 years of service as a CFCC Trustee, Hopkins said he’s never seen county commissioners police attendance records and believes the move was motivated by outside factors — not attendance.

Attorneys maintain the ‘purported removal’ did not follow state law and he is still a trustee.

“Mr. Hopkins was, is, and remains a CFCC Trustee under the law of this State, notwithstanding the September 26 purported removal of Mr. Hopkins (“Purported Removal”) pursuant to any policy, standard or practice of the County of New Hanover, or its Board of Commissioners, or its Chair, for the reasons stated herein,” the letter reads.

Within the six-page letter, his attorneys explain why Olson-Boseman (or any County Commissioner) does not have the authority to remove a Trustee, regardless of any county policy.

“The General Assembly has delegated solely to the statutory Board of Trustees the responsibility for matters of CFCC governance, including the removal of its members. See, N.C.G.S. 115D-12(a) and -19. The General Assembly has not granted authority to remove members of the Board of Trustees to any other entity. No statute anywhere gives the power to remove to the County Commissioners,” according to the letter.

Hopkins and his attorneys are not alone — others have come forward challenging the legality of Olson-Boseman’s actions.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell also serves on the State Board of Community Colleges and he too says what Olson-Boseman did is contrary to state law.

“You don’t have to be an attorney to know that federal law trumps state law and state law trumps local law and that’s the case, it seems here,” Folwell said.

He also said he hopes the decision to remove Hopkins will be revisited but also said there will be more eyes on the actions of the board.

“I hope that the board chair and or the county commission, whoever made this decision, and the president of the community college will rescind the termination of that person’s boardship because I can tell you, there’s going to be a lot of sunshine on who actually keeps the records of people who are attending meetings, whether unexcused or excused absences,’’ he said.

Fellow Trustee Ray Funderburk also challenges the removal and said his concerns aren’t about one person, but the principle of following the state and board’s laws and by-laws.

‘The Separation of the Power to Remove from the Power to Appoint Eviscerates Any Notion That the Power to Appoint Automatically Confers the Power to Remove’

Unlike a board that is not required under state law — like a Parks and Recreation Board — county commissioners do not have sole authority over the board even if they are responsible for appointing members. Hopkins is one of the four county-appointed members of the Board of Trustees.

Despite having the authority to appoint members to the board, Hopkins’ attorneys say that does not give them the power to remove a member.

“As explained, the General Assembly has separated the power to appoint from the power of removal. In this instance of express statutory separation of those powers, the Board of Commissioners enjoys no power to remove arising from its power to appoint,” the letter to the county reads.

Even if the county did have a policy in place giving the board of commissioners the power to remove a member of a board like the board of trustees, Hopkins’ lawyers say, it would be irrelevant.

“The County has no ordinance expressly giving the Commissioners or its Chair the authority to remove a member it appoints to a state-statutorily-created board. Even if there was such an ordinance, it would be of no effect, null and void as contrary to the State Statutory Scheme,” the letter states.

‘None of these protections have been afforded...’

Not only does state law not transfer the power to remove a trustee to county commissioners, but it also outlines the process to remove a member — and Hopkins’ attorneys say none of those protections were given to their client. The steps outlined in the letter to the county include:

“First, the State Board of Community Colleges must “have sufficient evidence that any member of the board of trustees of an institution is not discharging the duties of his office as required by law or lawful regulation, or is guilty of immoral or disreputable conduct;” Second, the State Board must notify the chairman of the Board of Trustees; Third, the chairman must then notify all the members of the Board of Trustees; Fourth, the Board of Trustees must meet to investigate the charges; Fifth, a representative of the State Board must be given the opportunity to appear and present evidence of the charges; Sixth, the allegedly offending member shall be given proper and adequate notice of the meeting; Seventh, the findings of the other members of the board shall be recorded, along with the action taken, in the minutes of the board of trustees; and Eighth, the trustee may be removed only by affirmative vote of two-thirds of the members of the board (and not merely a quorum) finding the charges to be true.”

WECT and WHQR reached out to New Hanover County for a statement that was provided Thursday afternoon, however, it does not indicate whether the county plans to reverse Hopkins’ removal.

“The county has received the letter on behalf of Mr. Hopkins and it will be reviewed by the County Attorney’s Office. As this is now pending litigation, no additional comment from the county will be made at this time,” according to the statement.

