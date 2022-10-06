1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit
McDonald Parkway is closed in both directions.
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway.
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be released when available.
