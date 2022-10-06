1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway.

The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.

McDonald Parkway is closed in both directions.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be released when available.

