YWCA Lower Cape Fear to host Novant Health’s Mobile Mammogram Unit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2815 S. College Road in Wilmington.

Organizers say that appointments to receive a mammogram are not required but recommended. Patients will need a PCP or OB/GYN to schedule their mammogram and receive the mammogram report, a news release states.

Call 910-721-1485 to reserve a spot. Participants are asked to bring an insurance card and government issued ID for the appointment if able.

“Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit has a team of female technologists, uses digital mammography, and has the convenience of being on-site at YWCA Lower Cape Fear with the luxury of privacy,” the news release states. “Please note, the Mobile Mammography Unit is not handicap accessible and has 6 steps to access the unit. Interpretation services are available to enable communication with patients.”

YWCA also will have two opportunities for the community to try its Flow Motion water aerobics class. Classes are an hour long and will begin at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to participate should bring a bathing suit and a towel.

“Flow Motion is a progressive water and land fitness program developed for survivors of breast cancer; teaching gentle stretching exercises to improve range of motion, and relaxation techniques to calm tired bodies,” the news release states.

You can learn more about Flow Motion at ywca-lowercapfear.org/flow.

