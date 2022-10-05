Rep. Rouzer introduces asylum abuse deterrent bill, Sen. Tillis helps lead companion legislation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) introduced the Asylum Accountability Act this week in the United States House of Representatives, per his office. Similar legislation has already been introduced in the U.S. Senate, with Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) helping lead it.

The Asylum Accountability Act seeks to “improve the integrity” of the United States’ asylum system by increasing the penalty for those who fail to appear at their immigration court hearing, per the announcement.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has continued to neglect our southern border,” said Rep. Rouzer. “Criminals, cartels, and human smugglers have turned this lawlessness into a business boom raking in billions, and the asylum process has been turned into a get-out-of-jail free card for illegal immigrants. The Asylum Accountability Act will help strengthen our immigration system by permanently barring legal status for work, permanent residence status, or citizenship for anyone who does not show up in court for their asylum hearing. This is a crucial component of current law that needs to be changed to help deter the surge we are currently seeing at our southern border.”

According the the release from the office, the asylum backlog currently stands at 667,229 cases, with the average wait time for a case being four and half years. Under present law, those who fail to appear for their immigration court hearing will be deportable and banned from immigration benefits for ten years.

A recent study from the Government Accountability Office found that 9 percent of individuals enrolled in Alternatives to Detention ultimately absconded, per the office’s report. The Asylum Accountability Act seeks to amend the penalty for absconding from immigration court to a permanent ban of benefits under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“Illegal immigrants are abusing current asylum law, living in the country for years before having to appear in immigration court, and then failing to show up,” said Sen. Tillis. “The Biden Administration’s failed policies have caused the unprecedented crisis at the southern border, and it’s only getting worse. This legislation cracks down on any illegal immigrant who tries to skirt the law and implements a commonsense bar on obtaining benefits for anyone who fails to show up for their court hearing. This policy is long overdue and it is time we regain control of our border.”

