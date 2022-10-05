Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Rep. Rouzer introduces asylum abuse deterrent bill, Sen. Tillis helps lead companion legislation

Rep. Rouzer introduces asylum abuse deterrent bill, Sen. Tillis helps lead companion legislation
Rep. Rouzer introduces asylum abuse deterrent bill, Sen. Tillis helps lead companion legislation
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) introduced the Asylum Accountability Act this week in the United States House of Representatives, per his office. Similar legislation has already been introduced in the U.S. Senate, with Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) helping lead it.

The Asylum Accountability Act seeks to “improve the integrity” of the United States’ asylum system by increasing the penalty for those who fail to appear at their immigration court hearing, per the announcement.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has continued to neglect our southern border,” said Rep. Rouzer. “Criminals, cartels, and human smugglers have turned this lawlessness into a business boom raking in billions, and the asylum process has been turned into a get-out-of-jail free card for illegal immigrants. The Asylum Accountability Act will help strengthen our immigration system by permanently barring legal status for work, permanent residence status, or citizenship for anyone who does not show up in court for their asylum hearing. This is a crucial component of current law that needs to be changed to help deter the surge we are currently seeing at our southern border.”

According the the release from the office, the asylum backlog currently stands at 667,229 cases, with the average wait time for a case being four and half years. Under present law, those who fail to appear for their immigration court hearing will be deportable and banned from immigration benefits for ten years.

A recent study from the Government Accountability Office found that 9 percent of individuals enrolled in Alternatives to Detention ultimately absconded, per the office’s report. The Asylum Accountability Act seeks to amend the penalty for absconding from immigration court to a permanent ban of benefits under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“Illegal immigrants are abusing current asylum law, living in the country for years before having to appear in immigration court, and then failing to show up,” said Sen. Tillis. “The Biden Administration’s failed policies have caused the unprecedented crisis at the southern border, and it’s only getting worse. This legislation cracks down on any illegal immigrant who tries to skirt the law and implements a commonsense bar on obtaining benefits for anyone who fails to show up for their court hearing. This policy is long overdue and it is time we regain control of our border.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition
The Town of Burgaw has announced that S McCullen St. between Wilmington and Fremont streets is...
Part of S McCullen St. in Burgaw closed for morning repairs
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel