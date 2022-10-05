Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say

Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the...
Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.(Johnston County Schools, Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By Rodney Overton and Ashley Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) - Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed Whitaker — now suspended — has been an employee of Johnston County Public Schools for more than 15 years and is currently the principal of Four Oaks Middle.

An arrest warrant accused the suspect of “lingering in front of the home after dropping their children off, parking across the street watching victim.”

The warrant also said there were “unsolicited visits at their children’s day care when not asked to be there.”

The spokesperson for the Johnston County school district said Whitaker began his employment with the district on Oct. 25, 2006.

Whitaker, 44, of Garner is “suspended with pay while the district reviews the matter,” according to the spokesperson.

According to the school’s website, Whitaker previously served as an assistant band director for Southeast Raleigh High School for 15 years where he was also an assistant basketball coach for six years.

Whitaker also spent six years teaching 5th graders at Cooper Elementary and moved on to be assistant principal at Cleveland High School, Selma Elementary and West Clayton Elementary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

A fight that started at a north Charlotte restaurant ended in a deadly shooting, according to...
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say
Crews responded to the Cane Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon to a report of a garbage truck...
Garbage truck fire in Cane Bay destroys 2 vehicles, damages 2 homes
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
New Hanover County Board of Education
New Hanover Board of Education approves student voice policy and provides updates on bus transportation