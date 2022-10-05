Senior Connect
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a north Charlotte restaurant that happened late Tuesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, someone shot a man after a fight at the Fox and Hound Pub & Grille near Northlake Mall and then took off.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the two people were fighting inside the bar. That fight then continued outside, where the victim was shot, according to police.

CMPD officials said the person was taken to the hospital by Medic and was later pronounced dead.

Crime scene investigators spent several hours at the scene taking pictures, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

The area is a busy one full of other shops and restaurants.

“We’re looking, canvassing the area businesses to see if there are video that we can utilize. Certainly, with the technology we do have, we’re hopeful we do have some video surveillance we can utilize as part of the investigation,” CMPD Maj. Brad Koch said.

Koch added that crime there near the Northlake Mall area has been a problem and a place officers in that division are dealing with.

Anyone with information that could help police find the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

