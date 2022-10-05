New Hanover Board of Education approves student voice policy and addressed bus transportation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education held their monthly regular meeting on October 4 to discuss a policy to give students a stronger voice, review the nursing programs and provide updates on staff vacancies and school bus transportation.

The board approved the second reading of a policy to give students a bigger voice in decisions made about their education and issues with bus transportation.

Student Voice

The board approved the student voice policy, which gives students a tangible structure for students to express their concerns and ideas to the decision-makers that shape school policies. The policy pushes against proposals that task a single student with representing the experiences of everyone that they share some trait with and proposals that invite young people into spaces only to validate the perspectives of adults.

Five students selected from different high schools after submitting applications will make up the Student Voice Committee.

“It’s just so amazing, so much time and energy has gone in to creating this policy, creating the group and to see change,” Preston Hargrove, a Student Voice member, said. “And to see all the work that we put in actually have something come out of that is just so awesome to see”

A primary goal is for students from different backgrounds to express how rules and policies can affect them differently.

The Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer would run the program, convening a quarterly student advisory council with the superintendent with students from all high schools and middle schools in the area. All types of boards and committees are also required to provide opportunities for at least one high school student to be represented and given a vote.

Student engagement teams comprised of middle and high school students will work to organize efforts and communication throughout the district.

Bus transportation update

The Board of Education received an update from Operations and Planning Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson. Attached on the agenda is a graph of Holly Shelter Middle School AM arrival times, which shows several times in the red from September 19 to 21 and entirely green times from September 27 to 29.

Novant Health Nursing Program

School leaders reviewed the student nursing programs with Novant Health as the site of clinical educational experiences for students, and ruled that no further action was needed.

In the program, the health science teacher supervises the students as they learn nurse aide skills set by the NC Department of Public Instruction at a healthcare facility. The training is part of the Nursing fundamentals and Practicum course. Students start by completing 30 clinical hours at nursing facilities, then with skill checks completed, attend clinics at Novant Health NHRMC.

Per Eugene Ashley High School’s agreement with Trinity Grove Healthcare facility, the nursing and personal care skills include taking and recording vital signs, recording height and weight, toileting, bathing and skin care. A Q&A document attached to the agenda specifies that, even in the hospital, students will only perform nursing and personal care skills which would be performed by nurse aides.

