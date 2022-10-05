N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that entries are now being accepted for its 2022-23 “Wildlife in North Carolina” competition.

Per the announcement, amateur and professional photographers are able to take part in the competition. Entries must be submitted before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.

According to the NCWRC, the competition will be broken down into the following categories:

Animal Behavior

Birds

Invertebrates

Mammals

Outdoor Recreation

Reptiles and Amphibians

Wild Landscapes

Wild Plants and Fungi

Youth Photographer, 13-17: Any of the above subjects

Youth Photographer, 12 and younger: Any of the above subjects

Adult entrants must also be current magazine subscribers, per the announcement. Youth photographers entering either of the two youth categories do not need a subscription to submit an entry.

Per the release, submissions must be sent in JPEG format and must be no larger than 2MB. Photographs must be taken in North Carolina and may not be older than Sept. 15, 2018.

The NCWRC has stated that photos of captive animals who are native to N.C. are eligible for this contest. No pets or domestic animal submissions will be accepted unless the animals are “participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.”

According to the event announcement, the grand prize winner will receive $200 and a print of their image. Additionally, the grand prize winner will have their submission published on the cover of the July/August 2023 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina. Cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be given to the first, second and third place entries in each category.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission website.

