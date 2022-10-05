Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition(N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that entries are now being accepted for its 2022-23 “Wildlife in North Carolina” competition.

Per the announcement, amateur and professional photographers are able to take part in the competition. Entries must be submitted before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.

According to the NCWRC, the competition will be broken down into the following categories:

  • Animal Behavior
  • Birds
  • Invertebrates
  • Mammals
  • Outdoor Recreation
  • Reptiles and Amphibians
  • Wild Landscapes
  • Wild Plants and Fungi
  • Youth Photographer, 13-17: Any of the above subjects
  • Youth Photographer, 12 and younger: Any of the above subjects

Adult entrants must also be current magazine subscribers, per the announcement. Youth photographers entering either of the two youth categories do not need a subscription to submit an entry.

Per the release, submissions must be sent in JPEG format and must be no larger than 2MB. Photographs must be taken in North Carolina and may not be older than Sept. 15, 2018.

The NCWRC has stated that photos of captive animals who are native to N.C. are eligible for this contest. No pets or domestic animal submissions will be accepted unless the animals are “participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.”

According to the event announcement, the grand prize winner will receive $200 and a print of their image. Additionally, the grand prize winner will have their submission published on the cover of the July/August 2023 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina. Cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be given to the first, second and third place entries in each category.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

The Town of Burgaw has announced that S McCullen St. between Wilmington and Fremont streets is...
Part of S McCullen St. in Burgaw closed for morning repairs
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu...
The easiest, quickest way to get your flu shot
Antonio Davenport
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person