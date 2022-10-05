Senior Connect
NC reports another death related to Hurricane Ian, Gov. Cooper says

By Joedy McCreary
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Another person in North Carolina has died because of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man in Moore County died Sept. 30 when his car hydroplaned and struck a tree, the state Department of Emergency Management said.

The agency said the North Carolina Highway Patrol investigated that crash.

There is some question about how many deaths across the state can be attributed to the massive storm that churned across the state late last week.

The Department of Emergency Management counts five — three in Johnston county and one in Martin County along with the death in Moore County.

But officials in Johnston County say one of those listed deaths there was not hurricane-related and a second also might not have been connected to the storm.

