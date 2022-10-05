NAACP leaders issue call to action in response to sheriff’s alleged racist comments

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Speakers gave passionate speeches at a community meeting hosted by the Columbus County chapter of NAACP Tuesday night, urging residents to vote and take action to end racism in the area.

The NAACP called the meeting in response to Sheriff Jody Greene being heard making racist comments during a recorded phone conversation.

“I was shocked,” said chapter president Curtis Hill. “I was hurt. It was just unbecoming of any kind of elected official in the state of North Carolina or even the nation to have that kind of language about some of his fellow colleagues.”

“We will not tolerate someone doing that in the position that he’s in,” said president of the North Carolina NAACP Deborah Dicks Maxwell. “We need to be educated about what someone should be doing and that’s not what he was doing.”

Residents packed the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building to not just share their reactions but also to hear from leaders on what’s next.

“We want to make sure that people understand that his name will still be on the ballot and they have to actually go out and vote this upcoming election if they think he doesn’t deserve to be in office,” said Hill.

The call to action doesn’t end there. Some leaders urged people to pay attention to which businesses supporting the now suspended sheriff’s re-election efforts.

“If this, you know, business is supporting something like that, I wonder what they think of me when I come to patronize that business?” said Jesse Davidson, who spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Despite the hurt and frustration, there is a sense of hope, too.

“All is not lost or hopeless,” said Davidson. “We can do something to effect change if we come together.”

