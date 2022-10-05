Man found guilty of murder of roommate, sentenced to life in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Andrew Boynton has been found guilty of the murder of Kimberly Bland in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“I feel like a kid in a candy shop. I just feel so relieved and so happy,” Michael Bland, Kimberly’s brother, said. “I’m sure she can rest now. It just happened so fast. I wasn’t expecting them to get it done today but I’m glad that they did.”

Investigators found Bland dead in her apartment behind a couch, wrapped in a rug and hidden by trash bags, and autopsy reports found she had 28 stab wounds.

Boynton was later located in Virginia, and police said he had fled North Carolina in Bland’s car. The felony larceny for the theft for Bland’s car was dismissed.

