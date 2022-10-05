Local projects receive grants from Governor’s Highway Safety Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced over $20 million in grant funding to traffic safety-related projects throughout the state as part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

“Last year marked the highest number of fatal crashes in our state in nearly 50 years,” said program director Mark Ezzell in a release on Wednesday, Oct. 5. “These programs and partnerships will enable direct and tangible impacts when it comes to making North Carolina roads safer for all users.”

Grants awarded locally include:

$102,183 to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for the Forensic Laboratory. This would fund training, supplies and hours for a lab technician. Federally funded.

$25,000 to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for the Region 3 Law Enforcement Liaison program. The liaison encourages county coordinators to maintain GHSP campaigns and initiatives. Federally funded.

$389,844 to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for traffic safety personnel. The grant will pay for the hours of three deputies to enforce speeding and seatbelt laws. $331,367 in federal funding, $58,477 in state/local funding.

$117,766 to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office for their traffic and safety team. Similar to the previous item, this will pay for activity hours of two deputies to enforce speeding and seatbelt laws. $58,883 in federal funding, $58,883 in state/local funding.

$125,329 to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for their traffic team. This will pay for activity hours of two deputies conducting traffic safety enforcement. $62,665 in federal funding, $62,665 in state/local funding.

You can see the grant distribution outlined on this spreadsheet.

