Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car

The officer’s vest and some ammunition were found in a nearby dumpster.
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
By WBTV Web Staff and WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Horry County Police officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel.

A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told our sister station, WBTV, a member of the Horry County Police Department was in the area for training.

The officer found their truck’s passenger window and the window leading to the cab broken and items missing, including an M4 rifle, ammunition and a police vest.

Police say the car was parked in the lot of a hotel off Remount Road.

The vest and some of the ammunition were found in a nearby dumpster.

There has been no word yet on whether or not any arrests have been made.

