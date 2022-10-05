Senior Connect
Garbage truck fire in Cane Bay destroys 2 vehicles, damages 2 homes

Firefighters are working to determine what caused a battery in a garbage truck to explode sparking a fire that damaged property in the neighborhood.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine what caused a battery in a garbage truck to explode causing a fire that engulfed the vehicle and damaged property in the Cane Bay community.

Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Assistant Chief Colt Roy said crews were dispatched at 12:30 p.m.

The truck fire threatened several homes and vehicles in the neighborhood.

Crews responded to the Cane Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon to a report of a garbage truck...
Crews responded to the Cane Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon to a report of a garbage truck on fire.(Central Berkeley Fire & EMS)

Roy said two homes sustained damage from radiant heat, but he said the damage was superficial, mostly from melted siding.

Two vehicles, he said, were total losses.

Roy said investigators are working to determine what caused the battery explosion.

