Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Friday Night Football: Week 8

(Source: KEYC)
(Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By Zach Solon
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews the matchups for week eight of the high school football season.

This week’s games:

Hoggard at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Laney at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

Ashley at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.

East Bladen at Fairmont, 7:00 p.m.

Pender at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

Trask at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

(Source: KEYC)
High School Football: Week 7
(Source: KEYC)
More area high school football games delayed and postponed
Week 6 of the high school football season
Friday Night Football: Week 6
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 6
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 6