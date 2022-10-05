Friday Night Football: Week 8
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews the matchups for week eight of the high school football season.
This week’s games:
Hoggard at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Laney at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.
Ashley at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
West Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.
East Bladen at Fairmont, 7:00 p.m.
Pender at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
Trask at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
South Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
