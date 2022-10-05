Friday Night Football: Week 8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews the matchups for week eight of the high school football season.

This week’s games:

Hoggard at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Laney at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

Ashley at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.

East Bladen at Fairmont, 7:00 p.m.

Pender at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

Trask at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

