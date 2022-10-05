Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Antonio Davenport
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person

Latest News

Andrew Boynton
Man found guilty of murder of roommate, sentenced to life in prison
An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield
FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners appoints Bill Rogers as interim sheriff
Columbus Co. commissioners appoint interim sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension