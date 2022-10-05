First Alert Forecast: brief warming trend at home, activity in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High pressure will extend a dry streak across the Cape Fear Region for many days - perfect if you have an outdoor project or trip to the pumpkin patch coming up! Temperatures will rise and fall with First Alert Forecast highs within a few degrees of 75 Wednesday, 79 Thursday, 83 Friday, 76 Saturday, and 72 Sunday. Overnights should maintain a generally crisp, comfy, classically autumnal character through the period.

In the tropics, disturbance Invest 91-L has medium to high odds for development as it streaks through the southern Caribbean Sea in the next five days. And in the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression Twelve will struggle to intensify much before dissipating late this week. Mercifully, after a rough September, neither system poses a definable threat to North America at this time. The next tropical storm names on the 2022 list are Julia and Karl.

