Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fire in the Pines Festival returns with food, hay-rides and a chance to watch a controlled burn

Fire in the Pines for kids event at Halyburton Park, 2019.
Fire in the Pines for kids event at Halyburton Park, 2019.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina chapter of the Nature Conservancy will hold its annual Fire in the Pines educational festival on Saturday, October 8 to teach attendees about the importance of controlled burns. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Halyburton Park in Wilmington.

The organizers write on their website that controlled burns are important to maintaining the health of the longleaf pines throughout the local area. Red-cockaded woodpeckers, venus flytraps and other carnivorous plants all depend on regular burnings to survive and thrive.

Families can take a hay-ride around Halyburton Park and listen to live music by the Folkstone Stringband. Food trucks include Lobster Dogs, PTs Grille, Sunset Slush, Trolly Stop, Snowie of the Carolinas, Poor Piggys BBQ and A & M.

Attendees can watch a live controlled burn near the end of the event; organizers will explain how the burns are conducted along with their benefits.

Wednesday’s Carnivorous Bog Workshop has filled up, but the Fall Bird Walk will take attendees through Carolina Beach State Park with the Cape Fear Bird Observatory. No registration is needed, and guests are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. The group will meet at the Flytrap Trail parking lot on Thursday at 8 a.m. and complete the walk at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition
Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu...
The easiest, quickest way to get your flu shot
Coastal Horizons held a dedication ceremony Wednesday for the Worth Bolton Memorial Garden.
Coastal Horizons dedicates garden in honor of Worth Bolton
WECT is part of a media consortium planning several town hall forums featuring candidates...
New Hanover County school board candidates to appear at town hall forum