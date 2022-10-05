Fire in the Pines Festival returns with food, hay-rides and a chance to watch a controlled burn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina chapter of the Nature Conservancy will hold its annual Fire in the Pines educational festival on Saturday, October 8 to teach attendees about the importance of controlled burns. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Halyburton Park in Wilmington.

The organizers write on their website that controlled burns are important to maintaining the health of the longleaf pines throughout the local area. Red-cockaded woodpeckers, venus flytraps and other carnivorous plants all depend on regular burnings to survive and thrive.

Families can take a hay-ride around Halyburton Park and listen to live music by the Folkstone Stringband. Food trucks include Lobster Dogs, PTs Grille, Sunset Slush, Trolly Stop, Snowie of the Carolinas, Poor Piggys BBQ and A & M.

Attendees can watch a live controlled burn near the end of the event; organizers will explain how the burns are conducted along with their benefits.

Wednesday’s Carnivorous Bog Workshop has filled up, but the Fall Bird Walk will take attendees through Carolina Beach State Park with the Cape Fear Bird Observatory. No registration is needed, and guests are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. The group will meet at the Flytrap Trail parking lot on Thursday at 8 a.m. and complete the walk at 9:30 a.m.

