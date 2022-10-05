The easiest, quickest way to get your flu shot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu shot drive-thru event to prepare. Just as easy as any other drive-thru, those seeking a flu shot will not have to get out of their car.

Flu vaccines are available to anyone six months and older and will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost.

Those wishing to take part in this event will be guided to park in a designated parking spot, where a nurse will quickly attend to the vehicle. The whole process should take less than five minutes.

No appointment is needed and those seeking to take advantage of this free shot are not required to live in New Hanover County.

Additionally, participants do not need to bring any documents, but it’s encouraged to bring an insurance card to help fill out the given forms. If someone seeking a flu vaccine does not have insurance, then the clinic will cover all costs.

Colleen Applewhite, immunization and child health coordinator explains the easy process.

“It’s even better than going to your local grocery store or doctor’s office because you actually just drive up and stay in your car. You don’t get cold, you don’t get wet and we come right to you,” she said.

The event runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and is located at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services parking lot at 1650 Greenfield St., Wilmington.

For more information about the flu or flu vaccine, please visit New Hanover County’s website.

