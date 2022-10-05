Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

The easiest, quickest way to get your flu shot

Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu shot drive-thru event to prepare.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu shot drive-thru event to prepare. Just as easy as any other drive-thru, those seeking a flu shot will not have to get out of their car.

Flu vaccines are available to anyone six months and older and will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost.

Those wishing to take part in this event will be guided to park in a designated parking spot, where a nurse will quickly attend to the vehicle. The whole process should take less than five minutes.

No appointment is needed and those seeking to take advantage of this free shot are not required to live in New Hanover County.

Additionally, participants do not need to bring any documents, but it’s encouraged to bring an insurance card to help fill out the given forms. If someone seeking a flu vaccine does not have insurance, then the clinic will cover all costs.

Colleen Applewhite, immunization and child health coordinator explains the easy process.

“It’s even better than going to your local grocery store or doctor’s office because you actually just drive up and stay in your car. You don’t get cold, you don’t get wet and we come right to you,” she said.

The event runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and is located at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services parking lot at 1650 Greenfield St., Wilmington.

For more information about the flu or flu vaccine, please visit New Hanover County’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

The Town of Burgaw has announced that S McCullen St. between Wilmington and Fremont streets is...
Part of S McCullen St. in Burgaw closed for morning repairs
Antonio Davenport
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
Coastal Horizons has announced that the Worth Bolton Memorial Garden will be dedicated on Oct....
Coastal Horizons to dedicate garden in honor of Worth Bolton
Coastal Horizons has announced that the Worth Bolton Memorial Garden will be dedicated on Oct....
Coastal Horizons to dedicate garden in honor of Worth Bolton