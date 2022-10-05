Senior Connect
Computer error leads to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges, Meck. County DA’s Office says

Of the charges erroneously dismissed, approximately 300 were DWI offenses.
The Mecklenburg County DA's Office found that 16,000 charges were incorrectly dismissed due to a computer error.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 16,000 charges were incorrectly dismissed as part of an effort to reduce backlogs, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the DA’s Office, it was working with the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to dismiss a number of low-level misdemeanor cases, along with some traffic cases.

On Sept. 30, the DA’s Office said it became aware that more than 16,000 charges were dismissed by the AOC as a result of a computer error. The DA’s Office did not approve those charges to be dismissed.

Once the error was detected, immediate action was taken to stop the process. The DA’s Office said it has had the “AOC’s full support and cooperation in resolving this matter.”

The Meck. County DA’s Office said that a ‘massive’ backlog of cases prompted the initial action to dismiss cases.

The DA’s Office said that a ‘massive’ backlog of cases prompted the initial action to dismiss cases, which would allow more time and resources to be devoted to more serious offenses.

“Without action to address the backlogs, it would take years to resolve currently pending cases, which would then delay all future District Court proceedings, creating a cycle of delays in priority cases and for victims for years to come,” the office said in the press release.

The DA’s Office said that it has previously worked with the AOC to gather data about pending charges and dismiss low-priority cases on a smaller scale.

Of the 16,000 charges incorrectly dismissed, approximately 300 were DWI offenses, and others involved cases where drivers sped at dangerously high levels.

Meck. County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather intends to reinstate as many of the erroneously dismissed charges as possible.

