Columbus Co. commissioners appoint interim sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman called an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to fill the position following Sheriff Jody Greene’s suspension from office.

Commissioner Giles (Buddy) Byrd made a motion to appoint Bill Rogers, who used to be a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Chris Smith seconded the motion, and the board decided in favor of the appointment.

District Attorney Jon David filed a petition Tuesday requesting Greene be removed from office. In his petition, David cited racist remarks made by Greene during a recorded phone conversation in 2019, not long after Greene first took office. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to David’s request to suspend Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.

“And the Court, upon consideration of the Petition and Verification presented in support of the allegations, finds sufficient cause to immediately suspend S. Jody Greene from the Office of Sheriff of Columbus County,” Superior Court Judge Douglass B. Sasser wrote in the order.

