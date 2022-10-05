Senior Connect
Coastal Horizons to dedicate garden in honor of Worth Bolton

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons has announced that the Worth Bolton Memorial Garden will be dedicated on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Per the announcement, the ceremony will take place at Coastal Horizon’s Outdoor Adventure Course at 3807 Juvenile Center Drive, Castle Hayne.

A former employee, Bolton was instrumental in the founding and growth of Coastal Horizons. Per the release, he was a Wilmington native and served with the Army Rangers during two tours in the Vietnam War.

Following his service, Bolton became a licensed clinical addictions specialist and a certified clinical supervisor.

“Worth spent his career helping people with mental health and substance use challenges. In his various roles as a treatment provider, clinical supervisor, mentor, trainer, teacher, and consultant, he shaped the field of social work and particularly the addictions communities,” said Margaret Weller-Stargell, President and CEO of Coastal Horizons. “Worth joined the UNC School of Social Work Clinical Faculty in 1997 and was instrumental in developing the statewide workforce of current and future substance use disorder professionals. Coastal Horizons is proud to honor his memory.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

