Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Audubon receives $135,000 for restoration efforts on island in the lower Cape Fear River

The Southport and Fort Fisher Ferry, which runs through the lower cape fear river
The Southport and Fort Fisher Ferry, which runs through the lower cape fear river(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Land and Water Fund recently awarded its latest round of grant funding, including $135,000 to Audubon North Carolina to support restoration efforts on Battery Island.

“Battery Island is one of the most important places for nesting waterbirds on the Cape Fear River and the entire state, but we’re losing more of it each year,” said Curtis Smalling, director of conservation at Audubon NC in a release. “This grant will help us figure out the right combination of tools to stem the losses and even build back the island, in ways that benefit birds and people.”

Per Audubon Cape Fear, Battery Island is a 100-acre natural island between Southport and Bald Head Island in the lower Cape Fear River. It’s one of several island designated as Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas (IBAs), and as many as 25 species of bird nest on the island. In particular, up to 10,000 pairs of White Ibis make their homes there.

But erosion on the island is increased by a number of factors including climate change, ships accessing the Port of Wilmington and storms damage.

The grant will go towards finding the best solution for preserving the island. Proposed strategies include oyster restoration, raising elevation with sediment or using off-shore wave attenuators to weaken the strength of oncoming waves without hurting the nearby fish.

Learn more: the NC Land and Water Fund also awarded $4 million for preservation efforts at Freeman Park

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

NC reports another death related to Hurricane Ian, Gov. Cooper says
NC reports another death related to Hurricane Ian, Gov. Cooper says
Rep. Rouzer introduces asylum abuse deterrent bill, Sen. Tillis helps lead companion legislation
Rep. Rouzer introduces asylum abuse deterrent bill, Sen. Tillis helps lead companion legislation
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission accepting entries for 2022-23 photo competition