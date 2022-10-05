Audubon receives $135,000 for restoration efforts on island in the lower Cape Fear River

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Land and Water Fund recently awarded its latest round of grant funding, including $135,000 to Audubon North Carolina to support restoration efforts on Battery Island.

“Battery Island is one of the most important places for nesting waterbirds on the Cape Fear River and the entire state, but we’re losing more of it each year,” said Curtis Smalling, director of conservation at Audubon NC in a release. “This grant will help us figure out the right combination of tools to stem the losses and even build back the island, in ways that benefit birds and people.”

Per Audubon Cape Fear, Battery Island is a 100-acre natural island between Southport and Bald Head Island in the lower Cape Fear River. It’s one of several island designated as Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas (IBAs), and as many as 25 species of bird nest on the island. In particular, up to 10,000 pairs of White Ibis make their homes there.

But erosion on the island is increased by a number of factors including climate change, ships accessing the Port of Wilmington and storms damage.

The grant will go towards finding the best solution for preserving the island. Proposed strategies include oyster restoration, raising elevation with sediment or using off-shore wave attenuators to weaken the strength of oncoming waves without hurting the nearby fish.

