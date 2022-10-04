Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, was suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital.

No word on her current condition.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.