Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident

A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, was suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital.

No word on her current condition.

