Wilmington City Council to consider apartment complex rezoning, Thalian Hall repairs

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rezoning for a 248-unit apartment complex and repairs for Thalian Hall are on the agenda for the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 4. You can find the full agenda here.

Rezoning for the Proximity at Watermark

Last month, the planning commission reccomended conditional approval for The Proximity at Watermark with a 6-0 vote. The proposal includes a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road, located right next to the Cape Fear River and at the end of Independence Boulevard. Cape Fear Development Partners applied for the conditional district rezoning on behalf of the owner, SCS Ventures.

The Proximity at Watermark, owned by SCS Ventures and applied for by Cape Fear Development...
The Proximity at Watermark, owned by SCS Ventures and applied for by Cape Fear Development Partners(Cape Fear Development Partners, SCS Ventures)

Approval would come with some caveats. The traffic impact analysis for the site concluded that a roundabout would be needed for the intersection of Independence Blvd and River Road. The commission removed the requirement for the developers to implement the traffic analysis requirements before a certificate of occupancy is granted. Until that certificate is granted, nobody can legally move into a property.

Council added that requirement back in to the ordinance, though this is made more complicated due to a previous agreement with Newland Development for Riverlights which would require them to pay for improvements to that intersection in 2031. The planning commission proposed that SCS Ventures and Newland Development work together to discuss some way to share the cost.

ARPA funding for Thalian Hall roof repairs

The city will consider a $313,240 contract with Monteith Construction Corp of Wilmington for repairs to the interior of Thalian Hall. Per the ordinance, 12 skylight roof panels were already set to be replaced, but staff determined that the other 36 panels needed to be replaced to make sure water doesn’t leak in. Costs will be covered via American Rescue Plan funding.

Lowering speed limit for Riverlights roads

One ordinance proposes a speed limit of 25 mph on several roads as part of the Riverlights master planned development. Specifically, this would include Floating Bridge Trial, Deveraux Drive, Folsom Avenue, Broomsedge Terrace and Wilderness Road.

