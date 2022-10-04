Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington blood drive to be held to assist disaster relief

Residents in the Wilmington area will have the chance to support those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating blood on Oct. 19.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in the Wilmington area will have the chance to support those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating blood on Oct. 19. Co-sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge 319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, the blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Independence Mall at 3500 Oleander Drive.

Per the announcement, the drive will be set up across from the American Eagle Outfitter.

All blood types are urgently needed. Per the Red Cross, those who donate blood during the month of October will receive a $5 e-gift card “to a merchant of choice.”

Additionally, the Red Cross will eliminate the deferral of donors who spent time in the UK, Ireland or France from 1980 to 2001. Per the release, those who received blood transfusions from certain European countries since 1980 may have their deferral eliminated.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment on the Red Cross’ website by using the sponsor code “Rotary Wilmington.” Appointments may also be made by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Donors are asked to bring their photo ID and be well hydrated.

For more information, please visit the American Red Cross’ website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle...
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
District Attorney Jon David
District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four...
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Following the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida, firefighters from the Wilmington FD and...
Local fire departments send assistance to Florida following Hurricane Ian
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of five 2015 Dodge Chargers...
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
Wilmington Convention Center
Professionals invited to WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo
The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections will bring its' Trusted...
“Trusted Elections Tour” stopping in Wilmington tonight