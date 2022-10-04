Wilmington blood drive to be held to assist disaster relief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in the Wilmington area will have the chance to support those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating blood on Oct. 19. Co-sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge 319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, the blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Independence Mall at 3500 Oleander Drive.

Per the announcement, the drive will be set up across from the American Eagle Outfitter.

All blood types are urgently needed. Per the Red Cross, those who donate blood during the month of October will receive a $5 e-gift card “to a merchant of choice.”

Additionally, the Red Cross will eliminate the deferral of donors who spent time in the UK, Ireland or France from 1980 to 2001. Per the release, those who received blood transfusions from certain European countries since 1980 may have their deferral eliminated.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment on the Red Cross’ website by using the sponsor code “Rotary Wilmington.” Appointments may also be made by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Donors are asked to bring their photo ID and be well hydrated.

For more information, please visit the American Red Cross’ website.

