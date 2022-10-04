Senior Connect
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

The shooting happened on Berewick Town Center Drive, which is off Steele Creek Road, in southwest Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in a shopping center in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area.

Medic confirmed one person was seriously injured and taken to Atrium CMC Main following the shooting on Berewick Town Center Drive, which is off Steele Creek Road, in southwest Charlotte.

WBTV’s Sky 3 shows crime scene tape and first responders in a shopping center parking lot at Berewick Town Center Drive.

