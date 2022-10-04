Senior Connect
New Hanover County tables tree ordinance discussion, commissioners hope for compromise

(Source: Cape Fear Public Utility Authority)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Proposed changes to New Hanover County’s Unified Development Ordinance, specifically changes to tree removal and mitigation policies, have raised concerns amongst residents who say these changes go too far. On Monday at the County Commissioners meeting, dozens of people turned out to voice their concerns with changes the board is considering.

According to county staff, the current ordinances raised concerns by industrial developers. They told the county these rules pose financial burdens as well as restrict timelines for development.

In response to planning, staff came up with three possible solutions, including reducing mitigation requirements, removing mitigation requirements, and exempting the corridor from tree retention standards altogether. They also suggested a middle ground option that is being discussed as well.

“The amendment released for public comment and considered by the Planning Board at their September meeting consisted of the middle option, which would still require a tree survey, only allow removal of significant trees for essential site improvements, and still protect specimen trees. Mitigation requirements would not be required, though, as it would be unlikely that if a parcel includes large numbers of “significant” trees they could be accommodated onsite. Landscaping standards requiring the minimum 15 trees per acres be retained or replanted would remain in effect,” according to the County Commissioners agenda.

Ultimately, commissioners decided to table the conversation and plan to pick it up in November. Commissioner Rob Zapple said he wanted to hear more about the changes and hopes a solution can be reached to encourage growth while preserving tree canopy.

“We got to figure out a way to do this in a coordinated fashion that we can compromise, we are not going to have a situation where we put up 100,000 square foot warehouse and save every tree. It simply, it’s certainly not going to happen. But we can certainly mitigate that,” he said.

