New Hanover County school board candidates to appear at town hall forum

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - All eight candidates seeking spots on the New Hanover County Board of Education will take part in a town hall forum organized by a media consortium of WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily newsrooms. The 90-minute forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 in the Union Station Auditorium at Cape Fear Community College’s downtown campus.

WECT will stream the forum live online, and it will be recorded and posted on WECT.com so voters who cannot attend or watch live will be able to hear the candidate responses. WECT’s Jon Evans will host the event, with reporters Michael Pratts (WECT), Rachel Keith (WHQR) and Brenna Flanagan (PCD) asking the questions to the candidates. Members of the public can also submit questions for the candidates, either in person or by clicking on this link https://bit.ly/3M40rWA ahead of the event.

Four seats open on the board will be filled in the upcoming general election. Three incumbents are running for re-election, Nelson Beaulieu, Judy Justice and Pete Wildeboer. The challengers include Josie Barnhardt, Pat Bradford. Dorian Cromartie, Melissa Mason and Veronica McLaurin-Brown.

The media consortium will host two additional town hall forums. The four candidates running for New Hanover County Commission seats will be featured on Wednesday, October 12, and eight candidates seeking legislative seats representing New Hanover and Brunswick counties in the state House and Senate will participate on Wednesday, October 19. Both of those forums will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will be streamed live on WECT.com.

