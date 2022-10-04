Man accused of impersonating treasurer to sell land he didn’t own

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with impersonating a treasurer to sell land he didn’t own.

Per the BCSO, they received a report on September 9 that a parcel of land under the ownership of Abbotts Precinct Community Property Board had been sold without their permission.

Board members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. alleged the land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community, and the BCSO writes that 47-year-old Kevin Heath Todd of Bladenboro had falsely represented himself as the treasurer of the board.

According to the sheriff’s office, he sold the parcel of land to another community member and opened an account at a local financial institution where he deposited the money from the sale.

He was arrested on Tuesday, October 4, and charged with Forgery of Deeds/Wills, Obtaining Property By False Pretense and Common Law Forgery. He is being held under a $25,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and the BCSO expects more arrests in the future.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.