Local fire departments send assistance to Florida following Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida, firefighters from the Wilmington FD and Wrightsville Beach FD have headed south to help communities recover.

Master Firefighter Eli Venecia, along with Firefighters Timothy Lusk and Zach Whisenhunt from the WFD have joined Captain Sam Profitt from the WBFD in travelling to Florida. The four will head to Cape Coral and Fort Myers, where they will help assist local recovery efforts.

