Local country club holds Pink Ribbon golf tournament fundraiser
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Porters Neck Country Club held the first day of its annual Pink Ribbon golf tournament and luncheon to raise money for the NHRMC Foundation Pink Ribbon Project.

“The bulk of it goes to provide mammograms for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get one- uninsured and so on- and also supplies comfort bags for people who are undergoing chemotherapy,” said Fundraiser Co-chair Roberta Smith.

Smith says they hope to raise $10,000 through the event’s golf, raffle and luncheon.

WECT’s Frances Weller is invited to speak each year as her mother was a breast cancer survivor for 30 years.

