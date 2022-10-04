Senior Connect
ILM sees record number of passengers

Wilmington International Airport set a new passenger record in August, according to authorities at ILM.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport set a new passenger record in August, according to authorities at ILM.

Per the announcement, ILM saw a 5 percent increase in passengers over the previous record month, which was August of 2019. In total, 106,167 passengers travelled through the airport to set the new record.

Additionally, ILM has ranked second in the state for “most recovered” airport when the numbers from January to October of 2019 were compared to the numbers so far this year.

“Our airline partners are upguaging aircraft and increasing the seats in our market. These larger aircraft, as well as the new nonstop flights, have resulted in more seats and opportunities for additional passengers to fly to/from ILM, aiding in ILM’s strong recovery,” said Jeff Bourk, Airport Director at ILM. “We are thankful our airline partners continue to prioritize the Wilmington market. We are on track for a great year with great numbers!”

The airport added that preliminary numbers indicate that September will be even better than August in terms of passenger count.

