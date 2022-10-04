Get Fit with 6: October challenge

Senior Connect
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month’s exercises work a wide range of muscle groups. We have three different types of push ups to work your back, shoulders, and triceps. Plus we’ll use a bender ball to do some walking and pulsing squats for your quads and glutes. Then using the bender ball again we’ll get a good ab and core workout.

Push Ups

- regular, hands shoulder width apart, legs stretched out or for a modified version go on your knees

- staggered hands, place one hand stretched out and the other in the normal position. Switch hands to do both sides

- hands out, hands shoulder width apart but hands turned outward

Bender Ball Between Legs

- in a squat position put the ball in between you legs just above the knee and walk five paces then pulse in the squat position

- walk back five paces and repeat the pulses

Bender Ball Abs

- sitting in an upright position on the floor place the ball on the floor and up against the very lower part of your back

- feet shoulder width apart, flat on the ground with knees bent

- bring arms up with fingers close together

- lean back just a little bit then pulse up reaching toward the ceiling

- the ball should be in a place that takes the pressure off your lower back

As always follow the calendar to increase repetitions everyday

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

