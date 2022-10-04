Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous developments at home, tropics continue to stir

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Oct. 3, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a cloudy, chilly Monday, your First Alert Forecast opens with a gradual brightening and warming trend. Expect high temperatures within a few degrees of 67 Tuesday, 74 Wednesday, 79 Thursday, and 82 Friday. With dry skies and comfortable humidity levels, nights ought to stay crisp through the period.

In the tropics, disturbance Invest 91-L now carries low development odds as it slides into the southern Caribbean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean. And in the eastern Atlantic, another disturbance enjoys high development odds. Mercifully, after a rough September, neither disturbance poses a definable threat to North America.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a weekend cool-down, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and take your outlook even deeper into October with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

