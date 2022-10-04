Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation

District Attorney Jon David
District Attorney Jon David(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has sent a letter to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene requesting his resignation after audio recordings of Greene were revealed to the public of him making racist remarks.

David confirmed to WECT that he sent the letter to Greene today, but said he would have no further comment.

WECT was able to obtain a copy of the letter that stated “The widespread public dissemination of these comments has resulted in the loss of confidence, trust, and respect for this high office by a significant number of the residents of Columbus County.” David went on to say “My hope is that you will recognize the harm that your statements have caused and that you will make the honorable decision to resign.”

WECT reached out to Greene but we were unable to make contact.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details are available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle...
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
Police lights.
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four...
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
Flooding in Carolina Beach, submitted by Joe Walton
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina

Latest News

US-17 northbound lanes closed due to wreck
State Treasurer and CFCC Trustee want county’s removal of Jimmy Hopkins rescinded
A large portion of the beach has seen large amounts of erosion over the years, caused by a...
Wrightsville Beach looking forward to next beach nourishment project as erosion issues persist
Professionals invited to WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo