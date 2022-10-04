District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has sent a letter to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene requesting his resignation after audio recordings of Greene were revealed to the public of him making racist remarks.

David confirmed to WECT that he sent the letter to Greene today, but said he would have no further comment.

WECT was able to obtain a copy of the letter that stated “The widespread public dissemination of these comments has resulted in the loss of confidence, trust, and respect for this high office by a significant number of the residents of Columbus County.” David went on to say “My hope is that you will recognize the harm that your statements have caused and that you will make the honorable decision to resign.”

WECT reached out to Greene but we were unable to make contact.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details are available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.